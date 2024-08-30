Oh baby, Kettering General Hospital's roadshow is back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Advice for families preparing for their big day at KGH event.

A pregnancy and baby road show is being hosted by Kettering General Hospital to help hundreds of parents-to-be to prepare for their big day and subsequently care for their baby.

The event on Thursday, September 19, is the 34th in 26 years and it will provide a huge range of advice on all aspects of pregnancy and baby care.

The crowds at a previous Baby Roadshow at KGH

It is being held at The Hall at KGH (the recreation hall next to car park B at the main KGH site) from 6pm-8pm. Concessionary £1 car parking will be available.

The event is led by KGH’s Midwifery Advocates and is being supported by health visitors, breastfeeding midwives, healthcare providers and parentcraft midwives.

Show organiser Keeley Chambers - who is also a Midwifery Advocate - said the free event is always very well received by pregnant families from across North Northamptonshire.

She said: “The idea is that the road show offers new and updated information, all in one place, about every aspect of preparing to have a baby and caring for a newborn infant.

“Service users will be able to find out about water births, home and hospital births, and what groups are available to support them in their pregnancy and after their baby has been born.

“Both new, and more experienced parents find this event very interesting and describe how it is so useful with their birthing and parenting preparations”.

Stands will include:

The Midwifery Advocates, Breast feeding, Smoking cessation support, Homebirth, Waterbirth, Pregnancy and diabetes, HypnoBirthing, Pregnancy/Postnatal/Baby Yoga Classes, Baby Swimming, Sling Library, Hearing Screening, Physiotherapy, Health visitors, First Aid for Babies, Photography, Body painting, Placenta encapsulation, Pregnancy massage and reflexology, Mum and baby classes, Antenatal classes and Doulas.