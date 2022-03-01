1. Mother's Day 'Tiddley Tea' at The Eccentric Englishman

Pay a visit to The Eccentric Englishman bar on St Giles Street in Northampton town centre on Sunday, March 27 for a special Mother's Day afternoon tea. It will be served with a glass of prosecco and your mother will also be pampered with a choice of a mini manicure, pedicure or gel polish. If mum is partial to a cocktail, she can upgrade to a 'tiddley' tea with her choice of a cocktail in a teapot. Mother's Day 'tiddley tea' costs £45 or standard Mother's day afternoon tea costs £35. Prices vary from £20 to £30 for those accompanying her. Call 01604 626977 for more information.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds