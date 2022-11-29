Native amphibians will be settling into their shelters in the UK this winter

Log piles, leaf litter and rockeries are all perfect places for amphibians to shelter over winter. Unlike some animals, our native species don’t go into true hibernation but they go through a period of stillness or reduced movement to help them conserve their energy. On warm and sunny days, you may even spot them out foraging for food. Charity Froglife have launched a free app called Dragon Finder, where you can log any sightings of amphibians and identify them using an identification guide. All data collected is sent to the National Biodiversity Network Atlas which helps scientists learn more about our native species.

YOUR NEWS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young people! Send us your news and photos to [email protected] and have your story published on this page and, perhaps, in First News too.

Police visit to Danes Hill School

Police visit

By Danes Hill School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils discovered they had a special visitor in their Friday assembly.

Police officer Phil Jebb, from Hersham Police Station, volunteered his time to speak to the children as part of their PSHCE curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sudoku puzzle

PC Jebb spoke about the work of the Surrey police, describing the crimes they deal with day-to-day, introducing his team, and reminding the children of important safety measures they should take. All the pupils had the opportunity to explore the equipment used and uniform worn by the police force. The assembly finished with a Q&A session, with some students from Year 2 asking questions about police dogs, their training, care and the work that police dogs undertake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DIARY DATES

Elf Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 2

Last week's sudoku puzzle solution

Advertisement Hide Ad

Need an excuse to dress up as a cheeky elf? Now’s your chance! Get your best costumes out and help to raise awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Christmas Jumper Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 8

Let’s carry on the festive dressing theme and don our wonderfully wacky Christmas jumpers for Save the Children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

WOW!

A paddleboarder has been reunited with her iPhone after she dropped it in the sea a whopping 460 days ago! Remarkably, it still works!

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more visit: