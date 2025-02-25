First 17 schools in Northamptonshire to trial free breakfast clubs announced - see full list
Schools across Northamptonshire will be part of the Government’s pilot programme to offer free breakfast clubs to young children before classes. A total of 750 schools with primary-age pupils have been selected across the country.
There are currently 17 schools in Northamptonshire that will be the first to trial the Government’s new free breakfast scheme. The first wave of schools to offer the daily breakfast sessions will begin in April before moving to a national rollout, which will give all parents access to the scheme.
All children in early adopter schools will be offered 30 minutes of free childcare in the morning and a free breakfast every day. The government said this will help to support parents getting into work and save working families up to £450.
Schools will be encouraged to offer “healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts”, with examples including porridge, fresh fruit, and yoghurt.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the clubs would have a “transformative impact” on children’s lives and help to break the link between “background and success” for families.
“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life,” she added.
The trial programmes run by schools will shape the future of the national breakfast club policy. Further details on the national roll out of the breakfast clubs programme will follow in due course.
Sir David Holmes CBE, Chief Executive of Family Action said: “These schools will have a vital test and learn role which will undoubtedly inform the national rollout of the Government’s exciting universal breakfast policy.
“We know that an effective breakfast provision delivered in a supportive and enriching environment can make the world of difference to a child.”
Northamptonshire schools joining the free breakfast club scheme:
- Great Doddington Primary School
- Gretton Primary Academy
- Havelock Infant School
- Havelock Junior School
- Oakway Academy
- Whitefriars Primary School
- Compass Primary Academy
- Danesholme Infant Academy
- Thrapston Primary School
- Barry Primary School
- DSLV E-ACT Academy
- Spring Lane Primary School
- Queen Eleanor Primary Academy
- Wootton Park School
- Byfield Primary
- Braunston CE Primary
- Billing Brook School Academy Trust
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.