First 17 schools in Northamptonshire to trial free breakfast clubs announced - see full list

There are 17 schools across Northamptonshire taking part in the pilot programme of the Government's free breakfast scheme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools across Northamptonshire will be part of the Government’s pilot programme to offer free breakfast clubs to young children before classes. A total of 750 schools with primary-age pupils have been selected across the country.

There are currently 17 schools in Northamptonshire that will be the first to trial the Government’s new free breakfast scheme. The first wave of schools to offer the daily breakfast sessions will begin in April before moving to a national rollout, which will give all parents access to the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All children in early adopter schools will be offered 30 minutes of free childcare in the morning and a free breakfast every day. The government said this will help to support parents getting into work and save working families up to £450.

Breakfast Club file picture/National World

Schools will be encouraged to offer “healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts”, with examples including porridge, fresh fruit, and yoghurt.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the clubs would have a “transformative impact” on children’s lives and help to break the link between “background and success” for families.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial programmes run by schools will shape the future of the national breakfast club policy. Further details on the national roll out of the breakfast clubs programme will follow in due course.

Sir David Holmes CBE, Chief Executive of Family Action said: “These schools will have a vital test and learn role which will undoubtedly inform the national rollout of the Government’s exciting universal breakfast policy.

“We know that an effective breakfast provision delivered in a supportive and enriching environment can make the world of difference to a child.”

Northamptonshire schools joining the free breakfast club scheme:

Great Doddington Primary School

Gretton Primary Academy

Havelock Infant School

Havelock Junior School

Oakway Academy

Whitefriars Primary School

Compass Primary Academy

Danesholme Infant Academy

Thrapston Primary School

Barry Primary School

DSLV E-ACT Academy

Spring Lane Primary School

Queen Eleanor Primary Academy

Wootton Park School

Byfield Primary

Braunston CE Primary

Billing Brook School Academy Trust