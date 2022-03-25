Easter: 20 exciting egg hunts and events happening across Northamptonshire in 2022

With the Easter holidays fast approaching, it is time to start planning some fun Easter activities for all the family.
Spring is now in full swing so it is time to get out and about and enjoy the beautiful historic houses and gardens around Northamptonshire, fuss some baby animals and - most importantly - eat your weight in chocolate.
Here are 20 Easter activities happening across Northamptonshire in April:
1. Easter Adventures in Nature, Canons Ashby (15-18 April)
Discover a family-friendly trail in Canons Ashby parkland with fun activities for you to do along the way. Pick up your activity pack to find the bespoke trail you’re going to follow. Find and complete the ten nature inspired activities that are hiding along the way. 'Spot the signs of spring', 'Wibble and wobble' and 'Wake the wild things' are just some of the activities you can experience. Complete the trail and earn your Rainforest Alliance chocolate egg at the end. Easter trail runs from Friday 15 - Monday 18 April from 10am with last entry at 4pm and costs £3 per trail.
Photo: Helena Avery-Clarke
2. All Clucking Nighter, Adrenaline Alley (April 8)
Ride/skate through the night at Adrenaline Alley’s Easter special all clucking nighter. Win prizes for doing tricks in the Official Eggs Games (scoot, BMX, skateboard, and inline/quad). It's going to be a cracking night, advance booking recommended. It costs £22 for gold members, £27 for standard members and
£5 for spectators (pay on the door).
3. Easter Bunny Express, Rushden Transport Museum (17-18 April)
Hop on board the Easter Bunny Express, all children receive an egg with their ticket. Animals in Mind will bring along a variety of animals for you and your children to meet. Museum bar and buffet carriage all open too. £5 adults, £5 children, book online.
4. Easter Eggstraveganza, Delapre Abbey (April 15-18)
Hop along to Delapré Abbey this Easter to take part in an Easter Eggstravaganza. Can you find the eight decorated eggs that have been hidden in the Walled Garden? Follow the trail and match the patterns to your bingo card to win a chocolate prize. Little ones and their grown-ups are guaranteed an egg-cellent time taking part in craft activities, lawn games, planting seeds and more. Timed entry every hour. Tickets £2.50 per child (babies in arms
free). Book in advance online.