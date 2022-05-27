The Riverside Hub in Northampton

Customer and food hygiene ratings for every children's soft play in Northamptonshire

Which child soft play centres are the most popular?

By David Summers
Friday, 27th May 2022, 11:48 am

Children’s soft play centres are a favourite for families and here are the best in Northamptonshire, as rated by Google reviews. Visitors often grab a bite to eat while there, so we’ve also looked at the Food Hygiene Ratings for each venue.

If we’ve missed off a venue, let us know at [email protected].

1. Riverside Hub

Riverside Retail Park 4.7/5 Google Stars (1,963 reviews) 5/5 Food hygiene rating

2. Wicky's Play Factory

Wicksteed Park, Kettering 4.3/5 Google Stars (118 reviews) 4/5 Food hygiene rating

3. Bezerk Leisure

Moulton Park Industrial Estate 4.2/5 Google Stars (630 reviews) 5/5 Food hygiene rating

4. Boost Trampoline Park

Riverside Retail Park 4.1/5 Google Stars (475 reviews) 4/5 Food hygiene rating

