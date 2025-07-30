24 places in Northamptonshire where kids eat free or for a discounted price during the summer holidays

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 30th Jul 2025, 12:46 BST
The summer holidays can be very financially draining for parents, with clubs, days out, trips abroad, eating out and more.

But, thankfully, some chain restaurants and cafes are offering free kids meals, or discounted prices, across the six week holidays, to lend that much-appreciated helping hand to parents.

From supermarket cafes, to pubs and chain restaurants, there is something for everyone on offer, including two dozen options across Northamptonshire.

Below are 24 eateries in Northamptonshire where kids eat free, or for a discounted price, during the summer holidays.

Some of the places where kids eat cheap during the summer holidays...

1. Kids eat free or for a £1 in Northamptonshire

Kids eat for a £1 in Asda cafes, including in Rushden, Kettering, Corby and Kingsthorpe. The offer includes hot meals and kids will also receive a free piece of fruit.

2. Asda

Beefeater pubs, including the Turnpike in Harpole and Oakley Hay in Great Oakley, Corby are offering a free kids meal with every adult meal until September 1. Parents will need to sign up to the newsletter by August 31 to receive a voucher to redeem the free meal.

3. Beefeater pubs

The chain restaurant, which has a branch in Sixfields, is offering one free kids meal, per paid for adult meal. The offer will run everyday until August 28.

4. Bella Italia

