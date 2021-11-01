20 pictures of terrifying costumes worn around Northamptonshire this Halloween

Halloween is now over but don't get those Christmas lights up just yet (please).

Hundreds of children all across the county last night got dressed up in their scariest costumes to go trick-or-treating last night for Halloween (October 31) - many of which, courtesy of their own parents' creativity - so let us look back on some of our favourites.

We asked our readers to send in pictures of their Halloween costumes and we hand picked out some of the best from over 400 submissions.

Here are 20 of them...

1. The Addams Family It's so much better when the whole family gets involved! Photo by Joanna Coulton.

2. Pennywise and Georgie "Do you want a balloon too, Georgie?" Photo by Selena Mullen.

3. Chucky This is Riley dressed up as a very convincing looking Chucky! Photo by Giles Blake.

4. Doggie the House Elf "DOGGIE HAS NO MASTER." Someone give that good boy a sock! Photo by Brendon Lovell-Moore.