TAKE a look: nine Christmas traditions you can make yourselves on the cheap - and still be the envy of your friends

4. Christmas traditions

Snow globes are a festive favourite, however, getting the scenery you want in the globe can be tricky. By making your own, the shimmering magic of snowfall will fall on a scene straight out of your own imagination. Grab an empty, clean jar and take to work spraying the outside of the lid and glueing your own festive centrepiece to the inside. Fill the jar almost to the top with distilled water, add a pinch of glitter to act as snow and a dash of glycerine to stop the glitter from falling too quickly. Now screw the lid on carefully and give the globe a good shake.

Photo: third party