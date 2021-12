We asked our Northamptonshire readers to share with us the weirdest Christmas presents they have ever received and the answers certainly did not disappoint.

The answers ranged from vegetables to a fog machine - perfect to make a swift exit from an awkward family dinner, if you ask me.

Here are just 10 of our favourite answers:

1. A glass mannequin head I imagine the gift-giver could not face them after that.

2. "£40 debt to my mum written off." That was kind of her!

3. Celery No, we're not joking.

4. Half a packet of Wotsits cellotaped up Wrapping presents is hungry work.