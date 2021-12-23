Take a look at these adorable pets, who are all ready for Christmas.

Eight adorable pictures of Northamptonshire pets dressed up for Christmas

These pets have been on their best behaviour for Santa Paws

By Megan Hillery
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 4:30 pm

It is not out of the ordinary for us to dress up in our wackiest Christmas jumpers over the festive period - so why should our pets miss out on the fun?

I tried to put reindeer antlers on my dog once and, in 0.2 seconds, he had them off and started gnawing on them. I guess they're not for everyone.

Anyway, here are eight Northamptonshire pets, who have fully embraced the festive spirit, and allowed their owners to dress them up for the part:

1.

Meet Hugo. He em-barked on the Santa Run that took place at The Racecourse in Northampton on Sunday, December 12.

Photo: Jaqui Breading

Photo Sales

2.

Giles and his dog, Major, in matching Christmas jumpers. From the slogan to the passive aggressive eye roll, I have never seen anything more perfect.

Photo: Giles Blake

Photo Sales

3.

Here is Dusty the dog at the Santa Fun Run, which took place on The Racecourse in Northampton on Sunday, December 12.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

4.

Don't forget to leave a mince pie and a glass of milk out for Santa and a tennis ball for the reindeer!

Photo: Karen E Jones

Photo Sales
Northamptonshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 2