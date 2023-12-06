News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Bosworth's Garden Centre leads GTN's Greatest Christmas Awards Customer Vote

Bosworth's Garden Centre in Burton Latimer is taking the lead in the customer vote for GTN's Greatest Christmas Awards.
By Evie ScarboroughContributor
Published 6th Dec 2023, 10:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In the past few weekly scoreboard updates, Bosworth's has secured the top positions, and they are calling upon their beloved customers and local community to help them maintain their lead.

This year, the Bosworth's team has worked tirelessly to create a truly magical Christmas experience. From the exciting launch party and festive workshops to their Letters to Santa service and fantastic displays, they have spared no effort to bring joy to their visitors. The centrepiece of their offerings is their Santa’s Grotto, adding a touch of festive excitement for children and families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers can vote for Bosworth's Garden Centre in-store through the forms available at the info desk and tills or online via the voting link provided. (https://tgcmc.newsweaver.co.uk/GTN/12c2uul091l)

Most Popular
The team at Bosworth'sThe team at Bosworth's
The team at Bosworth's

The Greatest Christmas Awards have partnered with The Greenfingers Charity, an organization dedicated to creating outdoor spaces in children's hospices. These spaces provide a safe and protective environment where life-limited children can spend quality time with their loved ones. Bosworth's Garden Centre encourages customers to support this noble cause by donating through the Greenfingers Charity website. (https://www.greenfingerscharity.org.uk/)

Voting for the GTN's Greatest Christmas Awards closes at midnight on December 21, 2023.

You can cast your vote here: https://tgcmc.newsweaver.co.uk/GTN/12c2uul091l.

Related topics:Garden centre