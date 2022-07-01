Hyundai Ioniq 6 revealed as fastback rival to Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4

Hyundai has revealed the second model in its Ioniq EV family, the ultra-sleek Ioniq 6. With a likely range of more than 300 miles, prices for the Tesla 3 model rival are expected to start around £45,000 when it enters UK showrooms in 2023.

Building on the success of the retro-looking Ioniq 5 crossover hatchback — which itself has become something of a favourite in the all-electric car world — the new Ioniq 6 is a rakish-looking, aero-optimised saloon.

The newcomer is also the latest in Hyundai’s EV evolution, following on from the Kona electric, the Ioniq hatch and, most recently, the Ioniq 5. In terms of size, the Ioniq 6 is 4,855mm long, 1,880mm wide and 1,495mm tall. And with a wheelbase of 2,950mm, it closely matches that of the Tesla Model 3. That also puts it in line with the wheelbase of the BMW i4 and Polestar 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Utilising Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP skateboard architecture — the platform which not only underpins the Ioniq 5, but also the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60 — the company has yet to confirm technical details.

But expect a continuation of the 800V hardware seen elsewhere and which will be standard fitment for rapid charging at speeds of up to 350kW. Also like the Ioniq 5, vehicle-to-load compatibility for powering external appliances will also be incorporated.

As for powerplants, and following those fitted to other cars on the same platform, it’s fair to assume the Ioniq 6 will be offered with a choice of batteries ranging from 58kWh to 77.4kWh. Models fitted with the larger battery pack should be capable of in excess of 300 miles on a single charge, especially given its ultra-sleek silhouette. The entry-model is expected to be a rear-wheel drive 226bhp.

It also makes sense that the Hyundai’s new model will be available with a choice of single-motor/rear-wheel-drive or twin-motor/four-wheel-drive powertrains; again both options are available on the Ioniq 5, EV6 and GV60. Expect the newcomer to include a midrange 321bhp 4WD version, as well as a performance range-topper delivering 577bhp. That could see the Ioniq 6 ’N’ cover 0-62mph in under 3.5 seconds.

With its low-slung front end, Hyundai’s latest EV benefits from a drag coefficient of just 0.21; that means it’s one of the most aerodynamically efficient production cars available. According to the Koream carmaker, that makes the Ioniq 6 single-curve silhouette a “streamliner” rather than a conventional saloon.

There’s no denying the aesthetic influence of the Prophecy concept. While the styling of the Ioniq 6 is definitely more practical, in that it is taller than the concept — the roofline is roughly 200mm higher off the ground than that of the show car, primarily as a result of accommodating the 150mm-thick battery pack— there are strong resemblances from the Prophecy in the shape of the subtle ducktail rear spoiler, curved shoulder line and pixel-style light clusters.

Inside, the minimalistic cabin is dominated by a pair of 12-inch screens in one panel. These form part of a new “user-centric” architecture and the centre console floats to free up space in the front cabin. In the rear, the long wheelbase allows for competitive levels of leg room.

The interior is trimmed in an array of eco-friendly materials — in keeping with Hyundai’s sustainability ethos — including vegetable oil-based paints, recycled PET plastics, flaxseed-dyed artificial leather, and even recycled fishing nets.

When it arrives in UK showrooms next year, buyers will be able to choose from an array of 12 exterior colours, including one shade of green made from bamboo charcoal pigment. There will also be a choice of 18-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels.