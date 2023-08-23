Car retailer invites Northampton drivers for exclusive look at smallest and most sustainable model

Bells Motor Group Northampton, on Bedford Road, is inviting local people to be among the first to experience the brand-new Volvo EX30 in person, as the car takes its initial journey to a select number of locations across the UK.

The EX30, which is Volvo’s smallest ever fully electric SUV, will be at Bells Motor Group Northampton from Sunday 3September to Monday 4 September, giving drivers the opportunity to see the exciting new addition for themselves and to chat to the expert team.

Proving that size isn’t everything, the EX30 has been designed with safety and sustainability in mind, with an advanced suite of in-built safety features and the smallest CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to date, thanks to a new pure-EV platform.

Drivers are invited to be among the first to experience the brand-new Volvo EX30 in person.

Focusing on luxury, the EX30 provides generous interior space, with thoughtful touches including a dashboard-mounted soundbar and four different interior designs to choose from – all using a combination of recyclable and renewable materials.

Available to order now, the EX30 will be ready to drive in early 2024, with prices starting at £33,795, making it more affordable than many rivals.

Clive Bell, Managing Director at Bells Motor Group Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the brand-new EX30 and look forward to welcoming Northampton drivers along for a first look at this stunning new car.

“The EX30 offers all of the premium quality, safety and sustainability associated with Volvo Cars, in a convenient, compact and affordable package.

“We welcome Northampton drivers to pop into Bells Motor Group Northampton to see the small but mighty EX30 and chat to our friendly team of experts, or to book a timed slot to have a more detailed preview of the car with a Volvo Specialist.”