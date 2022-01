From new estates and roads to buildings which are no longer there, Kettering has changed a lot over the years.

We've delved into our archives to dig out some old aerial shots of the town which were taken by Evening Telegraph photographers.

Here's 12 snaps from above in decades gone by.

1. The Poppies ground and Rockingham Road in December 1992 Kettering retro Photo Sales

2. The Newlands Centre and Sainsbury's, September 1991 Kettering retro Photo Sales

3. Kettering Leisure Village (KLV) in May 1996 Kettering retro Photo Sales

4. KLV, February 1998 Kettering retro Photo Sales