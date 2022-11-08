Pictures from the past: Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden photos over the years

We love seeing pictures from the archive which show how our towns used to look in the days of black and white photos.

We’ve trawled through the archives once again and found some great shots taken in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden over the years.

We’ve got pictures dating back to the early 1900s and they are a brilliant snapshot of how life used to be.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

Line of duty Rushden Special Constabulary outside 76-78 Hayway, Rushden, in 1916 Photo: Eric Fowell

Busy on the roads High Street, Kettering in 1970 Photo: JP

Meet the team at Saxby Bros The Saxby Brothers shop in 1904 in Midland Road, Wellingborough Photo: Alison Bagley

Bird's eye view An aerial photo of Kettering featuring Bowling Green Road, the Parish Church and the Cattle Market in approximately the mid-1960s Photo: National World