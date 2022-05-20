A parade in Kettering Market Place in 1945 to mark the end of the Second World War
A parade in Kettering Market Place in 1945 to mark the end of the Second World War

Pictures from the past: Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden archive photos

We’ve taken a wander down memory lane to put together a gallery of pictures from our archives.

By Neil Burkett
Friday, 20th May 2022, 10:43 am
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 10:57 am

There’s no particular theme – just photos to amuse, amaze or prompt reminiscences among our readers.

If you recognise any of the people pictured here, or have a memory triggered which you want to share with us, contact us at [email protected].

We’d love to hear from you!

1. Clean sweep

Clearing the snow in Sheep Street, Wellingborough. Undated

Photo: Library

Photo Sales

2. Coming down

Demolition at the Horsemarket in Kettering. Undated

Photo: x

Photo Sales

3. Timber!

Demolition of the chimney at the old swimming baths in Kettering on November 13, 1985

Photo: x

Photo Sales

4. In need of some TLC

Finedon Hall, 1984

Photo: x

Photo Sales
WellingboroughCorbyKetteringRushden
Next Page
Page 1 of 3