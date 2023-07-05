As the NHS celebrates 75 years of service, here is a look back at some defining moments for Northamptonshire’s hospitals

Today (July 5), is the 75th anniversary of the launch of the National Health Service (NHS).

Since its launch in the 1948, Northampton General Hospital (NGH) and Kettering General Hospital (KGH) have changed immensely.

From employing hundreds of employees back in the 40s, to now having 10,000 staff members on the books across both hospitals, the development is huge.

Over the years new technology has been introduced, extensions have been built and staff have weathered storms such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Below are pictures looking back at Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals over the years since the NHS launched 75 years ago.

