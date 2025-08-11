Letter to the editor: Did you visit Hollywell and Lamport Hall shows in the early '90s?
Some of the spectaculars had photos taken holding one of our birds of prey. You might be the ladies who held a barn owl or the little owl.
Anyway, I would to hear from you, if you was there with your families or on your own.
The photos I have of some of you, if you can identify yourselfs either with a photo of yourself, I am happy to forward the photos to you by email or WhatsApp. There is no payment for these photos, it was just a shame that you didn't give your names etc. Sorry to say I don't do Facebook. There are some photos of two young teenagers one of you was a red head the other dark haired and you was friends.
If you think you was there and would like your photo(s) then please contact me by email at: [email protected].
Michael Vaughan
Photographer