Letter to the editor: Did you visit Hollywell and Lamport Hall shows in the early '90s?

By Michael John Vaughan
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2025, 20:15 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 15:36 BST
I'm looking for people who had visited either Hollywell and Lamport Hall shows back in 1992/ 93. I was the official photographer for a small group called "Just Owls". My name is Michael Vaughan and I a semi professional photographer.

Some of the spectaculars had photos taken holding one of our birds of prey. You might be the ladies who held a barn owl or the little owl.

Anyway, I would to hear from you, if you was there with your families or on your own.

The photos I have of some of you, if you can identify yourselfs either with a photo of yourself, I am happy to forward the photos to you by email or WhatsApp. There is no payment for these photos, it was just a shame that you didn't give your names etc. Sorry to say I don't do Facebook. There are some photos of two young teenagers one of you was a red head the other dark haired and you was friends.

If you think you was there and would like your photo(s) then please contact me by email at: [email protected].

Michael Vaughan

Photographer

