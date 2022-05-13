A Lancaster bomber flies over Ladybower reservoir in the Derbyshire Peak District to mark the 70th anniversary of the World War II Dambusters mission on in Derwent, England. Ladybower and Derwent reservoirs were used by the RAF's 617 Squadron in 1943 to test Sir Barnes Wallis' bouncing bomb before their mission to destroy dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley. This was taken to marks the 70th anniversary of the famous Dambuster mission and will be watched by veterans from the original campaign. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Lancaster Bomber flypast for Dambusters anniversary...the nearest place to Northamptonshire you can see it

Flypast will be visiting nearby counties

By David Summers
Friday, 13th May 2022, 4:49 pm

The famous Lancaster Bomber is set to fly across the north of England this weekend...including a neighbouring county to Northamptonshire.

The plane will be flying to mark the anniversary of the Dambusters raids during the Second World War.

It will take place on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15. The iconic event is 80 years after the bomb raids on Germany.

One of the nearest places to travel to from Northamptonshire is Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, which is just over an hour away...close enough to witness the iconic event. The flypast is also visiting other nearby counties.

The Dambusters raids, also known as Operation Chastise, were enforced on the evening of May 16 and 17, 1943 by 617 Squadron RAF Bomber Command, by using special ‘bouncing bombs’.

Here are the exact times for the flypasts closer to Northamptonshire.

Saturday, May 14

Grantham, Lincolnshire flypast - from 1.15pm to 2pm

Lyddington, Rutland flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.10pm

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.20pm

Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast - from 1.40pm to 2.30pm

Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast - from 1.50pm to 2.30pm

Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast - at 1.58pm

Marbury, Cheshire flypast - from 2.15pm to 3pm

White Notley, Cressing, Essex flypast - from 2.45pm to 3.30pm

Garthorpe, North Lincolnshire flypast - from 2.55pm to 3.40pm

Cox Green, Maidenhead, Berkshire flypast - from 3.05pm to 3.50pm

Scampton, Lincolnshire flypast - from 3.10pm to 3.55pm

Hyde Heath, Buckinghamshire flypast - from 3.15pm to 3.50pm

Aldreth, Cambridge flypast - from 3.30pm to 4.15pm

Sunday, May 15

Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire flypast - from 11.45am to 12.30pm

Marbury, Cheshire flypast - from 1.05pm to 1.50pm

Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.15pm

Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.15pm

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast - from 1.35pm to 2.20pm

Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast - at 1.43pm

Flixton, Suffolk flypast - from 1.45pm to 2.30pm

Tydd, St Mary, Lincolnshire flypast - from 1.55pm to 2.40pm

White Notley, Cressing, Essex flypast - from 2.05pm to 2.50pm

Stretham, Cambridgeshire flypast - from 2.20pm to 3.05pm

1. DAMBUSTERS ANNIVERSARY

Photo: Christopher Furlong

2. DAMBUSTERS ANNIVERSARY

A Lancaster bomber flies over Ladybower reservoir in the Derbyshire Peak District to mark the 65th anniversary of the World War II Dambusters mission in Derwent, England. Ladybower and Derwent reservoirs were used by the RAF's 617 Squadron in 1943 to test Sir Barnes Wallis' bouncing bomb before their mission to destroy dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Photo: Christopher Furlong

3. DAMBUSTERS ANNIVERSARY

A Lancaster bomber flies over Derwent Reservoir in Derbyshire, England, as part of events marking the 70th Anniversary of an air-raid on three dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley by a team of airmen dubbed the "Dambusters". A British World War II Lancaster bomber performed a flypast Thursday over a reservoir used for practice runs by the legendary "Dambusters" airmen to mark 70 years since their daring raid over Nazi Germany's industrial heartland. The four-engined aircraft was joined by two Spitfires and two modern-day Tornado jets as they swept over the Derwent Reservoir in Derbyshire, northern England, where the Royal Air Force trialled the 'bouncing bomb'. AFP PHOTO/ANDREW YATES (Photo credit should read ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: AFP

4. DAMBUSTERS ANNIVERSARY

DERWENT, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 16: A Lancaster bomber flies over Ladybower reservoir in the Derbyshire Peak District to mark the 65th anniversary of the World War II Dambusters mission on May 16, 2007 in Derwent, England. Ladybower and Derwent reservoirs were used by the RAF's 617 Squadron in 1943 to test Sir Barnes Wallis' bouncing bomb before their mission to destroy dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Photo: Christopher Furlong

