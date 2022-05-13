Lancaster Bomber flypast for Dambusters anniversary...the nearest place to Northamptonshire you can see it

The famous Lancaster Bomber is set to fly across the north of England this weekend...including a neighbouring county to Northamptonshire.
The plane will be flying to mark the anniversary of the Dambusters raids during the Second World War.
It will take place on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15. The iconic event is 80 years after the bomb raids on Germany.
One of the nearest places to travel to from Northamptonshire is Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, which is just over an hour away...close enough to witness the iconic event. The flypast is also visiting other nearby counties.
The Dambusters raids, also known as Operation Chastise, were enforced on the evening of May 16 and 17, 1943 by 617 Squadron RAF Bomber Command, by using special ‘bouncing bombs’.
Here are the exact times for the flypasts closer to Northamptonshire.
Saturday, May 14
Grantham, Lincolnshire flypast - from 1.15pm to 2pm
Lyddington, Rutland flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.10pm
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.20pm
Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast - from 1.40pm to 2.30pm
Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast - from 1.50pm to 2.30pm
Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast - at 1.58pm
Marbury, Cheshire flypast - from 2.15pm to 3pm
White Notley, Cressing, Essex flypast - from 2.45pm to 3.30pm
Garthorpe, North Lincolnshire flypast - from 2.55pm to 3.40pm
Cox Green, Maidenhead, Berkshire flypast - from 3.05pm to 3.50pm
Scampton, Lincolnshire flypast - from 3.10pm to 3.55pm
Hyde Heath, Buckinghamshire flypast - from 3.15pm to 3.50pm
Aldreth, Cambridge flypast - from 3.30pm to 4.15pm
Sunday, May 15
Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire flypast - from 11.45am to 12.30pm
Marbury, Cheshire flypast - from 1.05pm to 1.50pm
Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.15pm
Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.15pm
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast - from 1.35pm to 2.20pm
Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast - at 1.43pm
Flixton, Suffolk flypast - from 1.45pm to 2.30pm
Tydd, St Mary, Lincolnshire flypast - from 1.55pm to 2.40pm
White Notley, Cressing, Essex flypast - from 2.05pm to 2.50pm
Stretham, Cambridgeshire flypast - from 2.20pm to 3.05pm