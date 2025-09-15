In pictures: Desborough 1940s Day bring nostalgic smiles to the town

Organised by Desborough Town Council, Desborough 1940s Day is a celebration of the music, dress, food, vehicles and aircraft of the decade.

And like in previous years, crowds gathered to enjoy the many uniforms, vehicles and music on offer.

Here are a few photos of the event, taken by Glyn Dobbs.

1 . Desborough 1940s Day A nostalgic wave from the 1940s once again took over the town on Saturday, September 13, for Desborough 1940s Day. Photo: Glyn Dobbs Photo Sales

2 . Desborough 1940s Day A nostalgic wave from the 1940s once again took over the town on Saturday, September 13, for Desborough 1940s Day. Photo: Glyn Dobbs Photo Sales

3 . Desborough 1940s Day A nostalgic wave from the 1940s once again took over the town on Saturday, September 13, for Desborough 1940s Day. Photo: Glyn Dobbs Photo Sales