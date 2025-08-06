How Northamptonshire used to be: 25 pictures of faces, places and events that you've probably never seen before

From sporting activities and leisure pastimes to milestone events and street scenes, these photographs give a fascinating insight into our county.
22nd October 1931: Northampton schoolboy William Albert Tuckley raises a dumb-bell weighing 110 pounds above his head, to the amazement of his classmates. Eleven-year-old Tuckley is being trained by Mr French, weightlifting champion of Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos
20th February 1964: Uppers being stitched at a shoe factory in Northampton. (Photo by George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: George Freston
December 1963: Baby, an Indian elephant, acts as a novel towtruck for broken-down vehicles at the East Midlands Service Station in Warmington, Northamptonshire. (Photo by BIPS/Getty Images) Photo: BIPS
11th March 1940: The pet goat of Rita and Jennifer Parrish jumps up to give the twins some help with the milk churns at Novelty Farm in Northamptonshire. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos
