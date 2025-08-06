How Northamptonshire used to be: 25 pictures of faces, places and events that you've probably never seen before

By David Summers
Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
These incredible images from Northamptonshire’s past show a way of life long since gone.

From sporting activities and leisure pastimes to milestone events and street scenes, these photographs give a fascinating insight into our county.

They will bring back memories for some and, if they do, we would love to hear from you. Please email [email protected].

22nd October 1931: Northampton schoolboy William Albert Tuckley raises a dumb-bell weighing 110 pounds above his head, to the amazement of his classmates. Eleven-year-old Tuckley is being trained by Mr French, weightlifting champion of Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos

20th February 1964: Uppers being stitched at a shoe factory in Northampton. (Photo by George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: George Freston

December 1963: Baby, an Indian elephant, acts as a novel towtruck for broken-down vehicles at the East Midlands Service Station in Warmington, Northamptonshire. (Photo by BIPS/Getty Images) Photo: BIPS

11th March 1940: The pet goat of Rita and Jennifer Parrish jumps up to give the twins some help with the milk churns at Novelty Farm in Northamptonshire. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos

