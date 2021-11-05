An elephant serving petrol at a Northamptonshire garage? True story...
'There's a jumbo-sized surprise for motorists' reports British Pathe
Friday, 5th November 2021, 3:49 pm
A news report from British Pathe features the incredible story of an elephant serving petrol at a garage in Northamptonshire in the 1960s.
The report, published on Youtube, by British Pathe was filmed in 1964 and, well, just watch it... it is just delightful and is everything you would want a news report from that era to be.