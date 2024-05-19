..
1980s carnival retro photos from Wellingborough, Finedon, Burton Latimer, Higham Ferrers, Rushden, Raunds, Irthlingborough and Earls Barton

By Alison Bagley
Published 19th May 2024, 06:00 BST
As the weather hots up we’re looking back to favourite fixtures in town calendars – the carnival.

This week we’ve got photos from the 1980s.

Carnivals involve residents from pubs, clubs, sports teams, youth groups, churches, friends and families to raise money for charity and have fun.

Our images include Cub packs dressed as packs of cards to Daleks, devils, nursery rhymes and roundheads.

So stand in the sun, wave at the carnival queen and throw your pennies into a bucket – the carnival parade is here!

WELLINGBOROUGH CARNIVAL 1980

1. Looking back at carnivals from the 1980s in north Northamptonshire:Burton Latimer, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Raunds, Earls Barton, Rushden and Wellingborough carnivals

WELLINGBOROUGH CARNIVAL 1980 Photo: Northants Telegraph photographers

RUSHDEN CARNIVAL 1983

2. Looking back at carnivals from the 1980s in north Northamptonshire:Burton Latimer, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Raunds, Earls Barton, Rushden and Wellingborough carnivals

RUSHDEN CARNIVAL 1983 Photo: Northants Telegraph photographers

RAUNDS CARNIVAL 1986-

3. Looking back at carnivals from the 1980s in north Northamptonshire:Burton Latimer, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Raunds, Earls Barton, Rushden and Wellingborough carnivals

RAUNDS CARNIVAL 1986- Photo: Northants Telegraph photographers

RAUNDS CARNIVAL 1986

4. Looking back at carnivals from the 1980s in north Northamptonshire:Burton Latimer, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Raunds, Earls Barton, Rushden and Wellingborough carnivals

RAUNDS CARNIVAL 1986 Photo: Northants Telegraph photographers

