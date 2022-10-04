125 years of the Northants Telegraph in pictures

News you can trust since 1897
A sign from when the Northants Telegraph was published six days a week
The newspaper was first printed on October 4, 1897

By Stephanie Weaver
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 6:00 am

Today (Tuesday) marks 125 years since the very first edition of the Northants Telegraph.

It is a history we are incredibly proud of and we hope we will continue to bring you the latest news from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden for many years to come.

These pictures will take you on a trip down memory lane when the news was brought to you via more traditional ways and from various offices which we have called home over the years.

If you have any memories of this newspaper which you’d like to share with us, email them to [email protected]

Copies of the Northants Telegraph being printed back in the day

Photo: Archive

The print room at Newland Street in Kettering

Photo: Archive

The print room at Newland Street

Photo: Archive

The old Wellingborough office in Sheep Street

Photo: Archive

