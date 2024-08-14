Twinning friends from Kettering visit Lahnstein

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friends from Kettering spent a week in Lahnstein, Germany.

The exchange has been taking place alternately for years, and in 2024, the visit to Lahnstein was scheduled.

About 30 partnership friends came by coach from the island and enjoyed the well-prepared visit programme in glorious summer weather.

This programme had been in the works for months. In the end, all committee members of the twinning circle put together an appealing programme, starting with an excursion to Linz – the colourful city on the Rhine – which ended with dinner in the beer-garden of the "Leyscher Hof" in Leutesdorf, a typical German restaurant.

Twinning friends group together in Lahnstein, Germany.

The next day, Andernach was explored. A special highlight was the world's largest cold-water geyser, which has an ejection height of 50 – 60 meters. A knowledgeable tour in Lahnstein’s spa and healing forest was, of course, not to be missed.

The guests learned about the characteristics a spa forest must have to exert a health-promoting effect and why a healing forest can be visited: namely, among other reasons, to positively influence the course of diseases.

The Limeskastell in Pohl and the Loreley Visitor Center were also on the programme, before this day ended in the wine cellar in Braubach.

There was also plenty of time for exchanges among each other and the opportunity to undertake something on their own with so-called "Sunday families" (those who take care of the guests staying in the hotel). Thus, many people from Kettering and Lahnstein were met on a boat tour on the Rhine.

A visit from the Mayor at the partnership evening.

The highlight was certainly the “Twinning evening” at the castle restaurant of Burg Lahneck. From here, one could see the illuminated passing ships and also the fireworks in Lahnstein and Koblenz on the occasion of the "Rhein in Flammen” (Rhine in flames).

Lord Mayor Lennart Siefert and Mayor Johannes Lauer paid a visit to the guests, and Lord Mayor Siefert promised to visit Kettering himself soon.