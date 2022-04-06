Collection of medieval archaeological objects from Northampton relocated to Chester House Estate

A large collection of archaeological objects owned by the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery has moved to the Chester House Estate near Wellingborough.

The collections and archives include excavated objects from Northampton’s medieval streets such as building materials from religious houses, jewellery, costume fittings and ancient pots, which were previously spread across two stores in Northampton and Daventry.

The artefacts will now be housed in the new Archaeological Resources Centre (ARC) at Chester House, which has a dedicated curator who can provide access by appointment to researchers, members of the public and school groups.

More than 150 crates of stone objects were moved.

Councillor Adam Brown, deputy leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are really pleased that the museum’s archaeological archive is now accessible to members of the public, thanks to the hard work of dedicated volunteers who have spent months planning and undertaking the move.

“The ARC is bringing collections together from across the county, so Northamptonshire’s archaeology can be studied without having to visit different venues.

“We anticipate that researchers from universities and organisations across the world will use the collections and we look forward to what they might uncover while using this new research facility.”

The move was supported by 21 volunteers from the museum and the Chester House Estate, who gave more than 300 hours of time across two weeks to photograph the boxes being moved, label crates and repack boxes.

In total, 9,114 boxes and 153 crates of stone objects were moved in 23 lorry loads, including quern stones used 1,400 years ago to grind grains at Hunsbury Hillfort and painted plaster from Roman Villas.

Councillor Helen Howell, Deputy Leader of NNC and Executive Member for Sport, Leisure, Culture and Tourism added: “It is great that this collection of archaeological items has a new home at the ARC on the Chester House Estate.

“Research into the archive will help contribute to the story of people across Northamptonshire from the earliest times through to the present day.”