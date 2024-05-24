Young Voices singing create magical moments for Kettering care home residents
The staff and pupils of St Thomas Moore School based in Kettering, were thrilled at coming to the home to engage with the residents and provide a beautiful morning of singing.
The residents at Elm Bank care home enjoyed the company of both the teachers and young pupils during the morning as their beautiful voices were heard throughout the home.
The children had been busy practicing their songs prior to coming to Elm Bank to sing for the residents and staff. The home welcomes the young pupils in as it creates a wonderful experience for both young and old. Going forward the school and pupils will build a great link that benefits all, the residents are eagerly awaiting the next sensational performance.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said: “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying time with younger people, the enrichment it creates in their lives is recognisable.
"It is great to have links with local schools and for them to come in and spend time with our residents is simply wonderful. Not only is it beneficial for the residents, it is also beneficial for the pupils to learn new skills and being with the older generation, the pupils are able to learn many things about the past, it really is so nice to see the pupils and the smiles that they have and the residents have on their faces, it just brings joy to our hearts”.
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.