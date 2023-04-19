Worried about a mole? Here's where you can get it checked out at drop-in Kettering skin cancer sessions

Those worried about a mole or skin lesion will be able to have them checked by a doctor or nurse at drop-in Kettering sessions next month.

Kettering General Hospital is holding a three-day skin surveillance event to help identify problems like skin cancer as early as possible.

The event is being held close to the hospital’s dermatology unit on the second floor of Prospect House Medical Centre, in Lower Street, from 9am to 11am on May 3, 4 and 5.

KGH is holding a three-day event

People will be able to have a mole or skin lesion checked without an appointment on a ticketed, first come, first serve basis.

Prior to the pandemic the event was held every year at the hospital and often more than 300 people took advantage of it.

Dr Olivia Stevenson, who is the KGH trust’s skin cancer lead, said: “Over the last ten years half a dozen melanomas and dozens of non-melanoma skin cancers and pre-cancers have been picked up and subsequently treated following our events.

“Previous attendees have found the event very worthwhile and many often have any concerns they may have put to rest.

“Mole cancer (melanoma) is the most publicised and most dangerous kind of skin cancer however we also need to be able to treat the less serious skin cancers promptly to ensure a good outcome and reduce the need for surgery.”

Dr Stevenson said she personally sees some 20 to 30 new skin cancers each week at the hospital.

She said: “Anyone who has a mole or lesion which is changing rapidly on the skin or behaving differently from other moles, for example changing colour, weeping, bleeding or growing faster, should go to their GP for advice.

“Sometimes people, particularly men, can ignore these sorts of changes when they really should have them checked out by their GP straight away as if caught early many skin cancers can be completely cured.”

At the KGH event patients will be able to take home information and advice along with simple safe sun and skin cancer prevention advice from the trust’s specialist nurses.