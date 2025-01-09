Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The European Union is monitoring the situation 🏥

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been rising in China.

This had led to concerns growing on social media about another global pandemic similar to Covid.

The European Union (EU) is monitoring cases.

Dr Catherine Hyatt from online pharmacy MedExpress explains what HMPV is, symptoms we need to look out for and if we should be worried.

Cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been rising in China, with infections spiking amongst young children, leading to concerns growing on social media about another global pandemic similar to Covid.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) have reported that based on data published by China up to December 29, 2024, acute respiratory infections have increased during recent weeks. With a potential increase particularly in cases of HMPV, including suggestions that hospitals are overwhelmed, however health officials in China have confirmed that everything is under control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), has confirmed it is monitoring the situation, but that it does not pose “any specific concern” for the EU as of yet.

The concerns come as the UK is facing freezing temperatures and a surge in cases of flu. A&E departments are feeling the pressure, with a number of trusts declaring critical incidents, citing exceptional demand caused by the colder weather and respiratory viruses.

Cases of HMPV have been surging in China. | Arugula Pica - stock.adobe.com, Picture generated by AI for illustrative purposes

What is the HMPV virus?

HMPV is a virus that can cause upper respiratory infections. It belongs to the same family as RSV and has been around for decades and is incredibly common, with experts suggesting that almost every child will have at least one HMPV infection by their fifth birthday.

Dr Catherine Hyatt from online pharmacy MedExpress said: “HMPV, or Human Metapneumovirus is an RNA virus that was first identified in the Netherlands in 2001.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMPV usually causes symptoms similar to the cold, with the Cleveland Clinic explaining that whilst most cases are mild, it can cause upper and lower respiratory infections and more severe symptoms in those with weakened immune systems and over the age of 65.

What are the symptoms of HMPV?

Symptoms of HMPV are similar to that of the common cold and can include a cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat, wheezing, shortness of breath and a rash. It can also cause upper and lower respiratory infections.

Cases tend to peak during the winter months and early spring, with the rising numbers possibly caused by people having social occasions indoors during the colder months.

Dr Hyatt explains: “Whilst it’s helpful to be aware of HMPV, it’s important to remember that we have known about this virus for some time (since 2001) which makes it different from our experience of the emergence of COVID. Using the simple measures described below and being protective of any vulnerable groups can also help limit transmission.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How is HMPV spread?

HMPV is spread through contact with someone who is infected with the virus. This can be through being exposed to coughs or sneezes, shaking hands, hugging or touching contaminated surfaces.

Dr Hyatt said: “Just like any other virus, a few preventative methods can help reduce the risk of being infected. Washing your hands with soap and water or hand sanitiser, covering your nose or mouth when sneezing, avoiding being around people if you know they are sick if possible, and avoiding touching your face can all prevent the spread of HMPV.”

Should we be worried about HMPV?

Fears have been growing that HMPV could be the next global pandemic, however unlike Covid, we have known about HMPV for some time, it was first identified in the Netherlands in 2001 and is a common winter virus around the world.

The case numbers in China, while rising, are within the expected range for winter, with no reports of a outbreak patterns and Chinese authorities confirming to WHO that health services are not overwhelmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Hyatt explains: “Whilst it’s helpful to be aware of HMPV, it’s important to remember that we have known about this virus for some time (since 2001) which makes it different from our experience of the emergence of COVID. Using the simple measures described and being protective of any vulnerable groups can also help limit transmission.”

You can find out more about winter illnesses and how to stay well during the colder months on NHS.UK.