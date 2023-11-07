Wellingborough health club helps raise more than £30,000 during Barnardo's charity week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The clubs joined with colleagues across the UK to hold a week-long fundraising drive that saw a series of engaging activities successfully raising £31,331.36.

Members and staff alike threw themselves into the charitable spirit, with activities ranging from Spinathons and fancy dress fitness classes to raffles, bingo, and a charity boot camp. Not to be outdone, some staff even bravely subjected themselves to waxing, all in the name of charity.

Duncan Bannatyne, chief executive and chairman of the Bannatyne Group, shared his pride in the achievement, saying: “I am always amazed by the dedication and creativity our teams show when rallying for a good cause. Our partnership with Barnardo’s is a testament to the positive change that businesses and communities can achieve when we come together. I'm proud of everyone involved."

The Bannatyne Group's commitment to Barnardo's isn't new. The health clubs have already donated more than £65,000 donated to support the charity through previous fundraising initiatives and are looking forward to adding to this.

Barnardo’s stands as a beacon of hope and support for countless children and families in the UK. In the previous year alone, the charity extended its essential services to over 357,000 children, young people, parents, and carers, making a tangible difference in their lives.