“We have feelings, friendships and futures”. Teamwork Trust Calls on Northamptonshire to Rethink Autism

A group of autistic adults from Corby are challenging the people of Northamptonshire to rethink everything they think they know about autism.

Rob, Campbell, Sean, Michael and James, who are all supported by local charity Teamwork Trust, have created a powerful new film busting common myths and sharing their lived experiences. From damaging myths to everyday discrimination, people with autism are still being held back.

“Myth: Autistic people don’t have feelings. That’s not true,” says Rob. “I have feelings like anyone else.”

“People think we’re unsocial,” adds Campbell. “That’s not true either. I enjoy having a relationship, it's one of the big reasons I enjoy coming to Teamwork. It’s a safe space, and I’ve made a lot of friends.”

The video, created as part of the charity’s autism awareness campaign, highlights the barriers autistic people face in everyday life, from education and employment to accessing the right care and support.

“Myth: Autism is a mental health condition,” says Sean. “We can have good and bad mental health like anyone else.”

Despite progress, the statistics are stark: only 30% of autistic people are in employment and just 26% feel happy at school. Teamwork Trust is calling on individuals, employers, and organisations across Northamptonshire to help build a more inclusive, accepting community.

“People think all autistic people are geniuses,” says James. “But we’re all individuals. Autism is a spectrum, and we have a spectrum of abilities.”

Michael adds: “There’s nothing wrong with being different. We just want to be understood.”

Teamwork Trust’s message is clear: autism is not something to be "fixed", but the barriers and misconceptions around it must be challenged.

“We’re proud to support incredible individuals who just want the same chances, choices and opportunities as anyone else, to live full, purposeful and independent lives,” said Helen Burdett-Wright, Teamwork Trust CEO.

“This campaign is about changing the narrative, starting with our own communities.”

Watch the film, hear their stories: Visit www.TeamworkTrust.co.uk. or follow Teamwork Trust on social media to learn more and find out how to get involved.