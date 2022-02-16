Walk to the Moon and back for Kettering hospice

Love is in the air after Valentine's Day - and to celebrate those we hold close in our hearts Cransley Hospice is inviting everyone to walk to the Moon and back.

The Kettering hospice wants to encourage people to enjoy the beautiful outdoors by walking a step for every mile it would take for a return journey to the satellite.

That’s 238,855 steps to the moon and 238,855 steps back again - and it's all forms part of their latest fundraising challenge to enable them to continue providing specialist end-of-life care.

Cransley Hospice staff nurse, Grace Wonga, and special palliative care nurse, Tricia Gilyead, wave Cransley Hospice Trust event manager, Kate Ilott, off as she starts her walk to the moon and back.

The virtual walk launches on April 1 and the mission completes on May 31. When the steps are split across two months that’s equivalent to 7,961 steps per day. Cransley Hospice's team of incredible nurses walk up to 10,000 steps a day on a shift helping patients.

The hospice trust is actively encouraging “Moon walkers” to fundraise and anyone raising at least £120, which is the average cost of a nurse’s day shift, will receive a pair of laces for being a 'superstar'.

Each participant will be able to download a digital pack of fundraising resources to help them skyrocket their fundraising and each finisher will receive a special Cransley Hospice Trust trophy to celebrate their achievement.

Community fundraising manager, Louise Gurney, said: "Joining the virtual walk is such an easy way for people to get out and about and help themselves while supporting the incredible services delivered by the hospice staff.

"The more people that join the walk and fundraise, the bigger difference we can make, so we’re encouraging people to buddy up with a group of friends, family or work colleagues so that you can support each other along the way.

"It's good to walk and talk and each small step will be one giant leap of human kindness!"