Visiting restrictions at Northamptonshire’s hospitals partially lifted

Visiting restrictions at Northamptonshire's hospitals will be partially lifted as the county continues to move through the pandemic

From tomorrow (February 19), adult patients - who do not have Covid - at both Kettering and Northampton General Hospitals will be allowed one visitor, for one hour a day.

Visits will still need to be pre-booked, visitors will need evidence of a negative lateral flow test and they will need to wear a face covering at all times.

Visiting will be less restricted at the hospitals.

Visiting will not be allowed on Covid wards, unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Fiona Barnes, interim director of nursing at Kettering General Hospital said: “We know that Covid-19 is still present in our local community, and it is still important to be vigilant and follow infection control guidance.

“However, we also recognise that it’s beneficial for our patients to be able to see and spend quality time with their loved ones.

“Therefore, we are delighted to be lifting some of our visiting restrictions in a phased approach.

“This will support our patients to benefit from time with their loved ones but ensure our patients, visitors and colleagues are kept safe.”

The hospitals will continue to review visiting guidance based on Covid-19 rates in the community and any changes to national guidance.

Debbie Shanahan, Interim director of nursing, midwifery and patient services at Northampton General hospital added: “Our teams have been working incredibly hard throughout the pandemic and we want to thank our local community for their continued support.

“It is never an easy decision to limit visiting and it has been a challenging time for our patients, their loved ones and our teams at KGH and NGH.

“We would like to say thank you to our community for their understanding during this time, and also thank our volunteers and colleagues for their help in keeping patients and loved ones in touch using video and phone calls and letters.”

Other visiting restrictions still in place:

Visiting in outpatient areas, Emergency Departments, urgent care and diagnostic appointments will be at the discretion of the nurse in charge.

Maternity and paediatric visiting remains open in line with national guidance.

Paediatric visiting remains as one resident parent at a time.

For maternity visiting women can have one birth partner attend during their stay whilst in labour subject to a lateral flow test.

The post-natal wards have set visiting times and partners are required to provide a negative lateral flow test result before visiting.