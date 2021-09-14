Vaccination centre and cafe plan for Kettering town centre site

A computer generated image of the vaccination centre and flats

An empty Kettering town centre shop could be converted into a vaccination centre with a new cafe behind it.

Plans have gone on show for the site in Dalkeith Place, which also include six one-bed flats in a three-storey extension.

Mr B Patel - whose full name has not been made public - has applied to bring the site to life in an application to North Northamptonshire Council.

A computer generated image showing the new cafe and garden wall

The plan says the existing vacant shop is to be converted into a vaccination centre "to aid the response to the Covid-19 pandemic".

The majority of people have now had a coronavirus vaccine, but yesterday (Monday) it was announced those aged 12 to 15 will also have a jab.

A booster programme for some UK adults is also set to take place.

A rear extension to the site is envisaged to become a cafe, with an extension above the shop to become flats.

The existing unit

Plans show an eye-catching design complete with a garden wall to bring life to a "vibrant and energetic" part of the town centre which is "beginning to look slightly worn and weathered".

A planning statement said: "The design is unapologetically modern - taking the view that by juxtaposing the old with the new the best of both can shine through.

"This results in some very interesting new views on the approach from Silver Street, Dalkeith Place and School Lane"

The application comes 11 years after a plan for an extension and six flats at the same site was refused.