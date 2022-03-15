Under-25's could be banned from buying cigarettes under Government plans (Photo: Shutterstock)

Those under 25-years-old could be banned from buying cigarettes under new government plans.

The scheme aims to dramatically reduce smoking trends among young people throughout Britain, in a ban similar to one already introduced in New Zealand.

How did this scheme come about?

A new tsar has been commissioned with the possibility of banning the sale of cigarettes after careful consideration.

The anti-smoking tsar is leading an independent review on how to stop Britons smoking and is considering a ban similar to the one already introduced in New Zealand.

The proposals aim to reduce the number of smokers within different age groups, to eventually phase out smoking.

Anyone born after 2008 will not be able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products in their lifetime.

What has been said?

Javed Khan, the former CEO of children's charity Barnardo's, will report on his suggestions to Health Secretary Sajid Javid in April.

He said: "We are thinking seriously about the age of sale.

"Is that [New Zealand] the right model? Is there an argument for raising the age to 19, 20, 21, or even 25?"

The Government has set a target of the country going smoke-free by 2030, but England still has an estimated six million (13.9%) smokers.

The Office of National Statistics said smoking is the leading cause of preventable illness and premature death, killing around 64,000 people in England in 2019.