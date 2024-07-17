Uganda Nurses and Midwives Association cic UK Annual General celebratory dinner and dance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Theme: Celebrating the impact of global majority in the NHS and the wider UK health sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What a day to remember!! The 13th of July 2024 marked the climax of the year-long activities and societal events, in which members and friends of Uganda Nurses and Midwives association cic came to celebrate together in the County of Northamptonshire at the Northampton County Cricket Club.

The chairman organising committee Mr Joe Lutwama, had promised members and all well-wishers during the preparation and planning stages that the event would not disappoint and to quote him, Mr Lutwama said that come the 13th “everything will be in plural”. As a co-Mc at the event, I can confirm that the chairman indeed delivered everything in plural. There was plenty to eat and drink and the guests were treated to contemporary and vibrant ethnic music tunes that provided an exhilarating atmosphere for all (surplus of 300 guests) to experience and enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was graced by the attendance from very important dignitaries including the Lord Lieutenant of Northampton Mr James Saunders, the deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the United Kingdom, Mr John Mugerwa, the Chief nursing officer of Uganda, Ms Agnes Baku, The Chief executive of Northamptonshire and Leicestershire partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Ms Angela Hillary.

The Lord Lieutenant with the nurses and midwives

The Lord Lieutenant emphasized the importance of collaboration, community and belonging. Mr Saunders reminded guests of the significant role healthcare professionals play in the delivery of health activities and planning for such within the great Institution of the NHS, and that it is important for all Nurses, Midwives, Doctors to regularly make time to socialise and make effort to look after themselves.

The chief nursing officer from Uganda, emphasised the role of collaborative efforts between diaspora healthcare professionals, and healthcare institutions including the Ministry of Health, in Uganda, working together to bring back much needed skills, for example training in soft skills and helping local healthcare providers in Uganda to develop specialist pathways in Uganda.

The President of the association Ms Justine Odwongo in her keynote speech thanked the organisers and all those who managed to travel from everywhere to attend the event. As an association, Mrs Odwongo shared that it is important for members to be known in their local communities and encouraged those in attendance to make efforts to engage in association activities timetabled across the year for example the monthly association educational learning series where various topics are covered by internal and external speakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a tradition, the annual dinner and dance celebratory event is held in different cities across the country, and for the prospective coming year, the next event will be held in Mrs Odwongo’s city of Liverpool, in the summer of 2025.

Chair organising committee Joe Lutwama, CEO Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS TRUST Ms Angela Hillary

The president promised to outperform and deliver to guests on the day. The guests danced the night away and various members, including our sponsors, LEMFI, MBS, Rap and Sons, Afropenzi, were all recognised for their positive contribution to the planning of the event. Like I said, what a night to remember! I would make sure your calendar is cleared to make sure you don't miss next year's event! Herbert Mwebe (Co director unmauk cic/ Education lead)