Two midwives and emergency nurse win DAISY Awards for their outstanding care

Patients and family say thank you for care

Two Kettering General Hospital midwives and an emergency department nurse have received DAISY Awards to mark their outstanding contributions to patient care.

Midwife, Rhonda Hales, Community Midwife, Linda Concannon, and Emergency Department Nurse, Louise Ellicott, have all shown kindness, compassion and consideration for their patients and colleagues.

The DAISY Awards are an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates the exceptional care that many nurses and midwives provide every day.

Midwife Rhonda Hales (centre) is presented with her award by Prof Ganesh Baliah (L) and Interim Director of Nursing Robin Binks (R).

Louise Ellicott was nominated by a patient, and a family member supporting a patient, in the emergency department.

One wrote in part of their nomination: “I would like to say thank you to this wonderful nurse Louise. I had an accident and the pain was extreme, where I was being sick and unable to eat. Louise soon came back with medication to help reduce the pain. The knowledge this nurse had was amazing, she updated me every step of the way. Even with all the pressures, that were around Louise, she was happy and always asked myself, and others, if they were OK. The dedication to helping others in their time of need shines through. Louise had so much empathy for me and others that day. You're a wonderful caring nurse.“

Another wrote: “I would like to thank Louise and believe she deserves a DAISY Award because the care she gave my mum was outstanding. She went above and beyond to make sure my mum was comfortable and nothing we asked was too much trouble. She was absolutely run off her feet but still made time to keep checking up to make sure my mum was OK. When mum was admitted she made me feel comfortable in leaving her knowing she was in such caring and kind hands.”

Rhonda Hales was nominated by fellow midwife Hollie Rossiter for the way she managed supported her colleagues, and a family, during a difficult event in maternity.

Linda Concannon receives her award from Head of Midwifey Kerry Williams.

Her nomination reads: “She is the most heartwarming, supportive and caring member of the team and without her continued (and still continuing) support the outlook could be different. Rhonda was a rock in a very hard place for many staff and I speak on behalf of maternity services in that we are extremely grateful for Rhonda and appreciate what an amazing team leader/person she is. Not only did Rhonda co-ordinate the events unfolding in a very highly emotive situation with family and staff, but Rhonda continued to provide duty of candour to the family and staff and check in on each individual.”

Linda Concannon was nominated by Ionela Motfolea who said: “I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the extraordinary care and support Linda provided during the birth of my first child, in 2015 especially considering the challenging circumstances surrounding his premature birth and critical condition. Linda’s unwavering professionalism, compassion, and expertise were evident from the moment we met. Linda’s role in our journey will forever hold a special place in our hearts, and we will be forever grateful for the profound impact you had on our lives.”

Each winner receives a certificate, a DAISY pin badge and “Healer’s Touch” sculpture.

Interim Director of Nursing Robin Binks, said: “Rhonda, Linda and Louise have all demonstrated considerable exceptional individualised support for their patients, and in Rhonda’s case also for her colleagues.

Prof Ganesh Baliah presents the DAISY Award to Emergency Department Nurse Louise Ellicott.

“Their attention to detail and compassion are evident from their nominations and clearly have been very much appreciated by their patients and colleagues.

“They are very worthy winners of DAISY Awards and I congratulate them all on their achievement.”

DAISY Awards were first launched in America in 1999 following the death of a patient Patrick J Barnes who had received outstanding care for a Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem, (DAISY).

They are now operated in hospitals across the UK as an internationally recognised achievement.

Since the DAISY Awards were launched at KGH in October 2020 there have been 389 Nominations for Nurses/Midwives and 44 winners.

Anyone who has received outstanding care can nominate a member of KGH staff for a DAISY award by going to: www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-daisy-award/