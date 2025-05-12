Transforming Mind Solutions offers lifeline following NHS TMS closures

Northampton-based clinic provides continued care for patients affected by discontinued NHS transcranial magnetic stimulation services.

In response to the recent closure of several NHS transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) services across the UK, Transforming Mind Solutions has stepped in to offer critical support and continuity of care to affected patients.

Located at the serene and historic Delapré Abbey, Transforming Mind Solutions is one of the few independent providers in the UK offering advanced mental health treatments including TMS, tDCS, VR Therapy, Alpha-Stim, and qEEG brain mapping. With NHS-funded TMS therapy no longer accessible to many, patients are being left without ongoing support or alternatives.

“We’ve had numerous calls from former NHS patients who feel abandoned,” said Richard Williams Managing Director of Transforming Mind Solutions. “We want them to know that help is still available. Our clinic can offer seamless continuation of care and a tailored treatment plan to ensure they don't lose progress in their mental health journey.”

Managing Director - Richard Williams

Book your free 15-minute consultation

Get assessed by our expert team

Resume your TMS journey - with no long waits

Same Week Appointments

Fast track your assessment and treatment

Flexible Pricing and Payment Plans

Affordable options through Fusion Lending

To streamline access, the clinic has launched a dedicated support page:

www.transformingmindsolutions.com/nhs-tms-clinic-closed-support/

Patients who were previously receiving NHS-funded TMS can now self-refer to the clinic or call 01604 621068 for personalised guidance.

Transforming Mind Solutions offers a welcoming, non-clinical environment with a strong focus on individualised care, minimal wait times, and evidence-based therapies. Their mission is to provide hope and healing to those navigating depression, anxiety, PTSD, and related conditions—particularly during this period of uncertainty in NHS mental health provision.

About Transforming Mind Solutions:

Based in Northampton, Transforming Mind Solutions specialises in innovative, non-invasive brain-based therapies for mental health. The clinic integrates neuroscience, mindfulness, and compassionate care to help clients transform their lives.

For interviews, photos, or more information, please contact:

01604 621068