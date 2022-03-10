DEBBIE MURPHY COLUMN: Don’t ignore tofu... meat eaters can adore it too!

Even meat lovers will enjoy these tofu dishes

Once my family had got over the fact that even meat eaters can eat tofu, the challenge was easy... I just had to produce a few tasty dishes. This would mean I would have a meat-free meal we could all enjoy, and also have a vegetarian/vegan option for when we had friends over.

So, what is tofu? Tofu is made from soya beans. This is done by curdling soya milk, just like you do when making cheese. You then remove the solid block from the curdled milk and press it.

It’s used throughout the world and it comes in different forms. For us in the UK, you will mainly find two options: firm tofu or silken tofu and both make the perfect vegan or vegetarian protein. But note, it can also be enjoyed by meat eaters, and it’s good for both our bodies and the planet!

Is it safe? There have been reports that tofu can be harmful, but there is still no evidence to support this.

Unless you are allergic, you can safely include tofu/soy in your diet in moderation, and it has many health benefits.

It is believed to help menopausal symptoms and assist with heart health; it is also a good source of antioxidants, thought to help protect us against chronic illness, so there are lots of reasons to try it.

What can I do with tofu? Firm tofu is like a sponge. It has little flavour, but it happily soaks up anything you give it, so always be generous. Tofu can also be cooked in sauces, like you would with meat, added to a kebab, or fried until crisp, leaving a soft texture inside.

Barbecue tofu – You can add this to sandwiches, wraps or a salad. The sauce is delicious and once made, you can keep the tofu in the sauce in the fridge for 1-2 days, so make it ahead!

450g firm/extra firm tofu

Sauce (or use shop brought)

4 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce (or vegan/vegetarian version)

5 tbsp honey

Mix the sauce ingredients together. Press down the tofu to get rid of as much water as you can. Cut into bite-sized squares and add to the sauce. Mix. Leave covered in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

Heat a little olive oil in a frying pan and, when hot, add the tofu. Stir until crisp. Add any leftover sauce and coat. Serve.

Silken tofu – This is much softer and a little like a set custard. Drain it well and it’s good to go. It doesn’t need pressing as the creaminess is what you will love here.

You can make dairy-free cheesecakes, mousses and ice creams with silken tofu. You can also make an egg-free ‘scrambled egg’ which has delighted many that I have cooked them for – just soften some onions and garlic in a little olive oil, tip in the silken tofu and break up a little, add a little salt, pepper, touch of ground turmeric for colour, nutritional yeast if you have it, and cook briefly. It will look like scrambled eggs and tastes great!

You may also want to try Chocolate and Banana Pots

Serves 2-3

300g drained silken tofu – left at room temperature

3 tbsp maple syrup or honey

100g dark chocolate – melted and left to cool

1 banana – sliced

2 tbsp cocoa nibs or chocolate chips

In a blender or food processor, add the tofu and maple syrup or honey. Whizz until smooth. Add the melted chocolate and blend until smooth.