‘The way we talk about Dying Matters’ says Cransley Hospice Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The national campaign works to open up conversations around death and dying. This year’s theme focuses on the language that we use, and the conversations we have, around death and dying with healthcare professionals.

Ruby Wroe, Senior Communications and Engagement Officer at Hospice UK said: “Honest, timely discussions about death and dying are so important, they can transform the end of someone’s life and give family and friends clarity over what to expect. This Dying Matters Awareness Week, we’re starting conversations about the language we use to talk about death and dying, and why it matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Whether it's with healthcare professionals, family, friends, or colleagues, we're encouraging everyone to have these important conversations and to think about the words we use to have them. We hope that speaking honestly about death means that people get the information and support they need when they need it.”

Ros Doherty, Volunteer and Vice Chair of Trustees for Cransley Hospice Trust

Cransley Hospice Trust volunteer and Deputy Chair of Trustees, Ros Doherty recently shared her own personal experience and wisdom, talking on the Living with Dying Podcast hosted by Dilys Morgan, talking about how she began to rebuild her life after the sudden death of her husband Vince, bereavement and how we talk about death and dying. To listen to Ros’s experience use the link: open.spotify.com/episode/