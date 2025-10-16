⚠ Some customers are being urged not to eat it

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco has recalled all batches of a food product over a serious health risk

The breadcrumbs contain undeclared ingredients, which could cause an allergic reaction

Customers can return the product to any Tesco store for a full refund

Tesco is recalling all batches of a food product due to a serious health risk.

The supermarket is asking customers to return Tesco Free From Breadcrumbs (170g) - as they contain wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the ingredient label. This could prompt an allergic reaction in anyone with an allergy or intolerance to gluten, including those with coeliac disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco is recalling all batches of Tesco Free From Breadcrumbs because of undeclared wheat | Adobe Stock/Tesco

The recall has been issued for all dates and batch codes of the product.

Customers who have purchased the breadcrumbs can return them to any Tesco store for a full refund. Those with an allergy or intolerance to gluten have been urged not to consume the product.

The supermarket said: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, or coeliac disease do not eat it. Instead, return it to any Tesco store for a full refund.

“No receipt is required. For more information contact Tesco Customer Services at tesco.com/help/contact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coeliac disease is a condition where your immune system attacks your own tissues when you eat gluten. It can cause a a number of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe, including diarrhoea, abdominal pain and bloating.

Tesco has been advised by the Food Standards Agency to contact relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell its members about the recall.