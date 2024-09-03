Support group in Northamptonshire raises awareness of terminal lung-scarring disease

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of people with the terminal lung-scarring disease pulmonary fibrosis are diagnosed late, reducing their life-expectancy, adversely affecting their quality of life and increasing their chances of hospitalisation.

During Pulmonary Fibrosis Month in September, the Northamptonshire Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group will be supporting a national awareness-raising campaign by the charity Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis. It will help people spot early signs of the disease so that they can be diagnosed speedily and get access to vital drugs and therapies to help them live better and longer lives.

Support group members will be targeting GP surgeries, community centres, libraries, supermarkets and other locations with posters showing the early symptoms to watch out for.

Common symptoms of pulmonary fibrosis are a persistent cough and increasing breathlessness. These key symptoms can be confused with other diseases – like heart failure, bronchitis or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder - but if people have these symptoms we are asking people to think PF and mention it to a doctor or nurse.

Currently around 5,000 people die every year in the UK from pulmonary fibrosis. This is more than from either ovarian cancer or leukaemia.

Penny Tremayne , says:

“Pulmonary fibrosis is a devastating diagnosis yet people are left feeling isolated and in fear. We want more people to know about this deadly lung disease that’s on the rise and that our support group is here to offer vital support for anyone affected.”

For Pulmonary Fibrosis Month this September the charity Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis is launching a hard-hitting campaign on the signs and symptoms of this devastating disease. The campaign goes live on Monday 2 September at www.apf.org.uk