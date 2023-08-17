Summer of loneliness

Research of 164 retired people in the Leicestershire and Northamptonshire area discovered 19% feel disconnected when loved ones’ social schedules ramp up as the temperatures rise, leaving less time for them to check in.

Nearly half (44%) admit to struggling in the heat which can cause them to become isolated from their family and friends.

It also emerged 23% think people talk more about loneliness in older people during winter, than the summer months. However, only 15% believe isolation during the warmest time of year is just as big an issue.

The home visits team will visit you at home

The research was commissioned by Specsavers Home Visits, which provide free at-home eye tests to people who are eligible for an NHS eye test who cannot get to a store unaccompanied due to a physical or mental illness or disability. It is also launching at-home hearing services in locations across the UK.

Specsavers Home Visits Leicestershire and Northamptonshire director, Umesh Jungi, says: “During the summer months when people typically have more plans, it’s easy to forget older people may be missing out on valuable interaction with loved ones as a result.

“The research has shown there is a hidden issue around loneliness in older people during this period.

“And with the days being longer, no doubt it can often feel quite a lonely time for many.”

Researchers found 19% believe people popping around is a lifeline when they are feeling secluded in the summer, while only 7% have tried joining social clubs – either locally or online – to curb their solitude.

Nearly 33% will go almost a week without having a face-to-face conversation with someone close to them, with 40% saying they can go multiple days during the summer without a chat in person.

A total of 34% would like to make more friends, whilst 16% find this difficult, according to the OnePoll data.

Boredom can set in for 27% when they go longer than usual without having a meaningful conversation, while 25% experience feelings of sadness.

Despite their emotional state, four in ten only want to be visited by relatives if they want to, as they don’t want to feel like a burden.

Umesh adds: “Even a small conversation that might appear insignificant could have a huge impact on someone’s day.

“Hopefully this research goes some way to highlighting a hidden problem, and readers will use this as a reminder to pick up the phone or visit an older relative who might be hiding their feelings of loneliness.