Summer goodbyes from Kettering school children and care home residents

The residents and staff at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering love to have the pupils from Stone Lodge School based in Kettering visit every week.

The pupils like to engage in morning activities, however this was emotional goodbyes as the pupils prepare to break up for the summer holidays.

The staff and pupils of Stone Lodge School, are truly delighted in coming to the home every week to participate in different activities with the residents.

The residents at Elm Bank Care Home enjoy the company of both the teachers and young pupils during the morning clubs.

Emotional Goodbyes for all.

This visit was a little emotional for all, as summer goodbyes were said. The pupils and teachers wished the residents well for the summer, cakes and gifts from the pupils were warmly accepted by the residents.

The teachers and pupils have built up an amazing bond over time in learning about the home and its residents, which has benefited both residents and the pupils. Both the residents and pupils are eagerly awaiting the start of the new term to see each other again.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying time with younger people, the enrichment it creates in their lives is obvious. It is great to have links with local schools and for them to come in and spend time with our residents is simply wonderful.

"Not only is it beneficial for the residents, it is also beneficial for the pupils to learn new skills and be with the older generation.

Lovely crafted gifts

"The residents are very emotional that the children will be off for the summer break, it was beautiful to see the gifts and homemade cakes, we are all going to miss them but will wait until September to welcome them back into Elm Bank”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.