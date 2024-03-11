Spring Social Prescribing is gearing up for National Social Prescribing Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since 2019, thousands of local and national link workers, medical professionals, academics, and students, have actively participated in events across the country to raise awareness about social prescribing and its impact on individuals and communities.

Many things that affect our health cannot be treated by doctors or medicine alone, such as loneliness, isolation, or stress due to problems with debt or housing. Social prescribing connects people to non-medical support to address these issues and other challenges that they may be facing alone.

Spring Social Prescribing Northamptonshire is your local social prescribing support service, and it is available to people living with a long-term health condition across all parts of the county. Since Spring launched in July 2021, we have helped over 1,900 people to lead happier and healthier lives and continue to support people across Northamptonshire.

The Spring Social Prescribing Link Workers will get to know you, listen to what matters to you and help you make a plan of how to get there at your own pace. Spring can help you to understand how your health conditions impact your life and empower you to manage your health and wellbeing better. They will help you to connect with others and grow in confidence. At Spring, there are many friendly and fun groups available to you, creating a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with pastimes and hobbies, or perhaps try your hand at something new.