Section of Kettering General Hospital maternity ward closed after RAAC found in roof

The hospital says there is no immediate risk to anyone in the building

A section of Kettering General Hospital’s maternity ward is closed after the discovery of a collapse-prone concrete, it’s been confirmed.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found in the roof of the Rockingham Wing during an inspection.

Patients were moved to another ward and hospital bosses say there is no immediate risk to anyone in the building, although the affected area remains shut.

Kettering General Hospital's Rockingham Wing

Kettering General Hospital’s chief operating officer, Fay Gordon, said: “The trust has identified the presence of RAAC in the roof of the Rockingham Wing and is working with NHS England’s team of experts to carry out further assessments and agree a plan for any remedial works.

“We closed a section of our maternity ward so that these assessments could be carried out without disrupting patient care. Patients that were in this area were moved to another ward, along with the specialist maternity staff who are looking after them. We kept patients, their relatives and our partner organisations informed throughout these moves.

“We would like to thank all of those colleagues, patients and relatives for their patience and cooperation during these moves, which took place with minimal disruption.”

RAAC is a bubbly form of concrete which was often used in construction from the 1950s to the 1990s. The Rockingham Wing opened in 1977.

The lightweight concrete is commonly found in flat roofs but is less durable than traditional concrete, with a lifespan of about 30 years.

Meeting papers set to be discussed by the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire board of directors on Friday (December 8) said 17 beds at KGH had been closed because of the identification of RAAC, which was confirmed by a structural engineer report.

They said recommendations were given but none were categorised as urgent and that there would be weekly inspections. The papers added that the roof may need to be ‘replaced in the next one to five years’.

Ms Gordon added: “Services in the rest of Rockingham Wing continue to operate as normal and there is no immediate risk to anyone in the building.

"The safety of our patients and staff are paramount and will continue to update and inform them as assessments of the roof take place.”

Fears about the current safety of RAAC in buildings were heightened just before the start of the 2023 academic year after a beam at a school, which was previously believed not to be a risk, collapsed.

It’s since been found in more than 200 English schools, with some forced to close buildings, although none are in north Northamptonshire.

