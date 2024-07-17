ROSE Award for Michelle for the way she supported worried surgical patient in Kettering hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Overwhelmed patient thanks Kettering General Hospital healthcare assistant by nominating her for award.

A healthcare assistant who went the extra mile to support a worried surgical patient has received a ROSE Award from Kettering General Hospital.

Michelle Dorrington, who works on Deene A ward, received the award for the kind and thoughtful way she helped a patient to relax after being in pain and feeling overwhelmed.

Part of her nomination reads:

Michelle receives her award from Prof Ganesh Baliah

“On arrival to Denne A I was in a lot of pain and wasn’t really aware of what was happening. Michelle helped with basic things that normally I should have been able to do but to due to the pain these became that little bit harder.

"Michelle got me settled into the ward and ready for the surgery that may have occurred that evening. On one particular occasion Michelle walked past at noticed that things were becoming a little bit overwhelming and after remembering things I had said on the first day, she sat down and tried to talk to me about how I was feeling and to try and make this triggering experience that little bit easier for me.

"I was very grateful for this small five-minute gesture out of her busy day just to make sure there was nothing serious occurring. So I just wanted to take this time to vote for Michelle who made my difficult experience that little bit easier for me.”

ROSE stands for Recognising Our Staff Excellence (ROSE) and celebrates care delivered by staff where they show empathy, compassion, and dedication, that goes beyond the normal call of duty.

Deene A Ward team help Michelle to celebrate.

Staff who can be nominated include clinical healthcare support workers, allied health professions (AHPs), such as therapists, operating department practitioners, and radiographers. The awards also include pharmacists, scientists, and other non-nursing or non-medical clinical registrants.

KGH Deputy Director for Allied Health Professionals, Prof Ganesh Baliah, said: “Michelle has demonstrated her caring attitude and empathy that really made a difference to her patient.

“Listening and caring when people are in pain and distressed can help them to feel supported and feel more relaxed and able to cope.

“Michelle did that in an exemplary way and the attention to detail, compassion, empathy, and caring approach that she delivered is what we aim to celebrate with our ROSE Awards.”

To make a ROSE nomination go to: https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-rose-award/

All nominations will be reviewed by the ROSE judging panel on a quarterly basis. The awards look for staff who:

Model empathy and demonstrate a caring attitude in all situations

Demonstrate extraordinary clinical skills in the delivery of compassionate patient care

Have a positive attitude and demonstrate professionalism in the work environment

Exemplifies the mission, vision, and values of KGH

Establish a special connection with the patients and families.