Last year, Macmillan Cancer Support gave more than £120,250 to more than 300 people living with cancer in Northamptonshire.

As many cancer patients on low incomes struggle with the financial fallout of a diagnosis, compounded by the current cost of living crisis and Covid-19, Macmillan is urging anyone in need to seek their support.

The grants helped 325 people in Northamptonshire pay for essentials such as heating bills and hospital transport costs, after they were diagnosed with cancer or underwent cancer treatment.

Macmillan Cancer Support is urging cancer patients to get in touch if they are struggling financially.

However, one of the biggest expenses facing people with cancer is higher energy bills. Many people undergoing cancer treatment need to have the heating on for longer periods due to the side-effects of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Elaine Wilson, Midlands head of partnerships at Macmillan said: “It’s been an incredibly tough few years for people with cancer.

“Covid-19 continues to cause great challenges for the clinically vulnerable and now cancer patients are having to contend with a cost of living crisis that has seen prices for fuel and food rocket.

“Macmillan is here for everyone with cancer. But we know there are always more people that we could be helping.

“So, if you are someone in need of our support, we will do everything we can to ensure you get the practical advice and help that can make life with cancer not simply about survival.”