Staff at Northamptonshire’s two main NHS hospitals are making sure patients do not miss out on Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

They have been busy decorating their areas with flags and hand-made decorations, competing to be the best-dressed ward, department or office space.

Kettering General Hospital chief executive, Deborah Needham said: “The Queen’s 70th anniversary as our monarch is a once in a lifetime event and we wanted to support our staff and patients to make it a week to remember.

“The competitions, activities and jubilee themes will help brighten up the hospital and support those who want to celebrate this historic occasion — especially our patients who will be in hospital through the bank holiday weekend.”

1. Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at NGH and KGH Rowan Jubilee Competition Photo: NGH Photo Sales

2. Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at NGH and KGH NGH Walter Tull Ward Photo: NGH Photo Sales

3. Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at NGH and KGH KGH under 12s winner: Eliza, aged 8 Photo: KGH Photo Sales

4. Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at NGH and KGH KGH over-12s winner: Edward, age 14 Photo: KGH Photo Sales